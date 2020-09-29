1/1
Adam W. Selig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adam W. Selig

Shelby

Adam W. Selig, 43, of Shelby, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Grand Rapids following an automobile accident.

Adam was born Aug. 6, 1977 in Shelby. He graduated from Shelby High School and was a lifelong resident of the Shelby area. Adam married Dana Zaverl July 8, 2006.

He was employed as a shop foreman at the Oceana County Road Commission and was also employed at Maple Grove Farms. Adam loved to hunt, fish and camp. He enjoyed hanging out with friends and family.

Adam is survived by his wife, Dana; sons, Logan Selig and Dylan Wolting; his twin brother, Todd (Tonya) Selig and their children, Trinity, Wyatt and Sutter; his sister, Amy (Alan) Weesies and their daughter, Emma; his parents and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Betty Falk and Robert and Alice Selig; his aunt, Wendy Fekken and uncle and aunt, Gary and Claudia Selig.

A visitation for Adam will be Friday, Oct. 2 from 4 -7 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. There will be no funeral service. COVID-19 precautions will be followed at the visitation. Please consider memorials for family expenses. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved