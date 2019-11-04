Home

Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Agnes "Chris" Pettit

Agnes "Chris" Pettit Obituary
Agnes "Chris" Pettit of Ludington, Michigan, formerly of San Diego, California, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at MediLodge of Ludington. She was 88 years old.

Agnes Marie George was born on Jan. 26, 1931 in Baltimore, Maryland. She married Allen Joseph Pettit in 1949 in Norfolk, Virginia, where he was serving in the U.S. Navy. He preceded her in death in 1988.

In addition to raising her three children and working full-time since the age of 16, Agnes traveled to 42 states in the United States, as well as Europe, Canada and Mexico. She was employed by Mervyn's of California as a department manager until she retired in 1993 from the retail industry.

Agnes enjoyed traveling, dancing, reading, gardening and lovingly attending to the numerous homeless cats in her neighborhood.

Agnes is survived by her daughter, Linda Pettit, of Chicago; and her daughter, Nancy Cousins, of Shelton, Washington. She also leaves behind a number of loving friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death in 2017 by her son, Allen Duane Pettit, of Waialua, Hawaii.

Agnes requested a private memorial service. The Pettit family would like to thank all of those who cared for her during her illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Cats TNR of Ludington, P.O. Box 384, Ludington MI 49431.

Arrangements were provided by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
