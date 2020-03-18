|
|
Albert Revilla
Shelby
Albert Revilla, 56, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at home following a long illness. Albert was born Sept. 18, 1963 in Plainview, Texas to Antonio and Olga (Munoz) Revilla.
The Revilla family moved to Shelby when Albert was three years old. He married Jackie (Saunders) Aug. 12, 1991. Albert was a park ranger for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, fishing and being with his family. He loved spending time at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Rothbury.
Albert is survived by his wife, Jackie; his sons, Joseph (Alison) Revilla, Manuel Revilla and Austin Revilla; his grandchildren, Lexie Williams, Emmalyn Revilla, Ella Revilla and Eli Revilla; his brothers, Mario Revilla and Gilberto Revilla; his sisters, Delia (Juan) Salazar, Yolanda (Manuel) Avila, Belinda (Moises) Trejo, Odelia (Filo) Ramirez and Rosalinda (Rigo) Martinez; and lots of nieces and nephews and many great friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Manuel Revilla, Rolando Revilla and Antonio Revilla, Jr.
A graveside service for Albert will be Friday, April 24, 12:15 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 26, 2020