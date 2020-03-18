Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
12:15 PM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Shelby, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Revilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Revilla


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Revilla Obituary
Albert Revilla

Shelby

Albert Revilla, 56, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at home following a long illness. Albert was born Sept. 18, 1963 in Plainview, Texas to Antonio and Olga (Munoz) Revilla.

The Revilla family moved to Shelby when Albert was three years old. He married Jackie (Saunders) Aug. 12, 1991. Albert was a park ranger for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, fishing and being with his family. He loved spending time at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Rothbury.

Albert is survived by his wife, Jackie; his sons, Joseph (Alison) Revilla, Manuel Revilla and Austin Revilla; his grandchildren, Lexie Williams, Emmalyn Revilla, Ella Revilla and Eli Revilla; his brothers, Mario Revilla and Gilberto Revilla; his sisters, Delia (Juan) Salazar, Yolanda (Manuel) Avila, Belinda (Moises) Trejo, Odelia (Filo) Ramirez and Rosalinda (Rigo) Martinez; and lots of nieces and nephews and many great friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Manuel Revilla, Rolando Revilla and Antonio Revilla, Jr.

A graveside service for Albert will be Friday, April 24, 12:15 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -