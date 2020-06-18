Alice Grace Williams
Alice Grace Williams was born April 11, 1931 in Montague. Mich. The daughter of Edwin R. and Alice (Deephouse) Nelson, she was a hard worker as a youth and graduated in the Class of 1949 from Montague Township School.

She met Ramon C. Williams, the love of her life, and was married July 28, 1950. They enjoyed over 60 years of marriage and were blessed with six children. Alice was active in 4-H and taught knitting, crocheting and sewing. Over the years, many of her beautiful afghan blankets became treasures for those lucky enough to purchase one.

Alice worked for Giant Way Discount Store in Ludington from its opening until its closing date. She then went on to work many years at Nichols Drug Store in Scottville. After working for nearly 60 years, she decided to retire and enjoy home life.

Alice is survived by her children, Randy(Carol), Terry, Robert(Jean), Michael(Vickie), Kathy(Ernie) Collins, Wesley(Tonya) Williams, sister, Caroline DuBois, and 12 grandchildren, Geoff Williams, Andrea, Jeremy (Jee), Adam (April) Williams, Rebecca (Bill) Hogenson, Joshua, Abigail, Christopher (Erin) Hernandez, Kerri (Jason) Szot, Jenny Anthony and Victoria Williams; including 17 great grandchildren (the last of which, Landon Christopher Hernandez, was born on her 87th birthday).

Alice is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years; her beloved grandson, Aaron Lee Williams; great granddaughter, Jaenelle Collins; sister, Harriet Kassner; and brother, Raymond Nelson.

Time is an unfriendly element. It seems as though there is never enough time to go around. Too many things left unfinished and too much left unsaid. We cherish each selfless moment she brought into our lives, and Alice will forever be missed.

Services for Alice G. Williams were Friday, June 12 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Burial immediately followed with Reverend Bradley Bunn presiding.

Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to her beloved St. Paul United Methodist Church.

www.oakgroveludington.com

Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington


Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2020.
