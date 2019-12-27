Home

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
Alta Drum
Alta Marie Drum

Alta Marie Drum Obituary
Alta Marie Drum, 83, of Hart, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at her home. She was born April 13, 1936, in Hart, the daughter of Guy and Mabel (Brickey) Strayer.

Alta was very active in the community, having worked for the Oceana County Road Commission, Oceana County Courthouse, Hart Hospital, and as secretary for Hart Public Schools. She enjoyed going on cruises, but most importantly, she loved to hunt and fish, always accompanied by her husband, Don. She was also a very avid crafter who thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, and had the gardens to prove it. Alta is remembered as always happy and smiling, and loved spending time with her family.

In November 1954, Alta married Don Drum, who survives her. She is also survived by: her daughters, Sheila Drum, Susan (Gary) Lyman and Rhonda (Paul) Gray; grandchildren, Donnie (Michelle) Lyman, Dawn Lyman, Justin Lyman, Falon (Josh) Markow and Adam (Jody) Gray; great-grand children, Keller Lyman, Ferris Markow and Callan Markow; sisters-in-law, Pat Strayer and Peggy Drum; brother-in-law, Doug (Katherine) Drum; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Alta was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Mabel Strayer; brother, Donald Strayer; and brother-in-law, Dale Drum.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N 72nd Avenue, Hart.

Memorial contributions may be made to: , 225 N Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or www.alz.org

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
