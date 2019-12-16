|
Alvin Lohman, age 87, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side December 10, 2019.
He was born to Victor and Louise August 4, 1932. Beloved Husband to Aletta for 66 incredible years.
Loving Father of Jenny McKinnon and Jack (Cindy) Lohman. Proud Grandfather of Ezra (Patty) Sherman, (the late Charlie Sherman), Danny (Vanity) Sherman, Jacin (Kelly) Lohman, Joshua (Brendean) Lohman and Clint (Rachel) Lohman. Proud Great Grandfather of Hailey, Kaci, Xander, Timothy, Harmonee, Kaylee, Elizabeth, Bryce, Matthew, Silas and Serenity. Brother of Donnie (Dale) Lohman and Uncle of many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by 7 sisters and 5 brothers.
Alvin worked for The University of Michigan for 38 years. He was a hardworking, fun loving, smart and caring guy who loved his family and friends. He was a great trout fisherman who loved to be outdoors. He spent countless hours preaching to others about God. He will be remembered and missed by many.
A Memorial Service will be held on December 21, 3:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 47343 W. Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth, MI
Published in White Lake Beacon from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019