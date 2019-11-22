|
|
Amy Jeannette Tabor, 44, of Whitehall, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, from cirrhosis of the liver, a disease that Amy would like everyone to realize the damage it can do to our bodies. She was born on November 19, 1975.
Amy married Trevor Bly on October 18, 1996. She was blessed with six children in her life. She enjoyed being with her family, animals, music, cooking, and gardening. She was a selfless, loving, giving, caring, funny, sweet, compassionate woman who was loved by all kids, the elderly and animals. She will be deeply missed.
Amy is survived by: her husband, Trevor; children, Brock (Cristian Torres) Weber, Cory (Clara Bonbrake) Weber, Kali (Kris Gray) Schram, Allison (Nicholas Gilmore) Schram, Jennie Beck and Mellisa Beck; grandchildren, Novah, Lylah and Jacob; parents, Virginia (James Gue) Cranston and Paul Johnson; brothers, Robert (Sarah Pastor) Johnson and Cameron Bushman-Cranston; in-laws, Karel and John Schram; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her grandparents; and father-in-law, Ernest Bly.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall, with Pastor Rob Rynberg officiating. Interment will take place in Oakhurst Cemetery in Whitehall. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Muskegon Humane Society
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
www.beaconfh.com
Published in White Lake Beacon from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019