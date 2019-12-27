|
Andrew (Drew) William Carrick, age 48, passed away in his sleep early Sunday morning, Dec. 22, 2019.
Funeral Services for Andrew will take place on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Benjamen Evers officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel.
Andrew was born Aug. 17, 1971, the son of Larry Kole and Peggy Cook. He was raised by his father Ronald Carrick and his grandparents Willard and Vernetta Carrick. Andrew was raised in Mount Pleasant and graduated from Chippewa Hills High School with the class of 1990. He was an aluminum welder, beginning at Morbark. He found his life-long career with Detroit Truck Manufacturing, where he was currently employed. Andrew was a hard worker and always went above and beyond to provide for his family. He was selfless, kind, generous and always cared for those around him.
Andrew was an avid animal lover, leaving behind two cats, Sammy and Ellie Mae; and dog Boston George. He also had a love for cooking, baking and was famous for his pumpkin rolls. He loved the outdoors, especially kayaking. Andrew also enjoyed camping, bonfires and cornhole.
His absence has left a very large hole in people's hearts who were fortunate enough to have him in their lives. Andrew is survived by his wife Autumn Carrick; his three beautiful children: Andrew, Aydin, and Collin Carrick; father Larry (Cindy) Kole; mother Peggy Travis; siblings: Tonia (Jay) Morse, Heather Hackett, Willard Carrick, Tim (April) Kole, and Charlie Kole; father-in-law Jerry Peterson; sister-in-law Amber Peterson; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Andrew was preceded in death by his father Ronald Carrick; Grandma and Grandpa Carrick, Grandma Ruth Cook, mother-in-law, Patricia Saporita-Bidwell, stepfather, Richard Travis and stepdaughter, Syerra Peterson.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019