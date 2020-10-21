Anita Joyce (Shogren) ScofieldHartAnita Joyce (Shogren) Scofield, 94, of Hart, passed away Oct. 20, 2020 at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. She was born May 15, 1926 in Hart, the daughter of Oscar and Lucile (Ardis) Shogren.On May 20, 1944, Anita married Herbert Scofield, and together they owned and operated the Silver Lake Resort from 1946 to 1965. Anita was an avid antique collector, gardener and flower arranger. She was also active with the Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society, Lighthouse Seekers and a member of The Order of the Eastern Star.Anita is survived by her children, Carla (Larry) VanSickle and Brel (Sue) Scofield; grandchildren, Lon (Diane) VanSickle, Lance (Stephanie) VanSickle, Lynn (Amy) VanSickle, Carma (Rodd) Roesch, Shona (Tim) Brais, Autumn (Rick) Kintz and Kam (Kelly) Scofield; 19 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Anita was preceded in death by her parents; and loving husband, Herbert Scofield.Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, with interment to follow in Mears Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to the Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society, 114 Dryden St., Hart, MI 49420.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.