Anita Joyce ((Shogren)) Scofield
1926 - 2020
Anita Joyce (Shogren) Scofield

Hart

Anita Joyce (Shogren) Scofield, 94, of Hart, passed away Oct. 20, 2020 at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. She was born May 15, 1926 in Hart, the daughter of Oscar and Lucile (Ardis) Shogren.

On May 20, 1944, Anita married Herbert Scofield, and together they owned and operated the Silver Lake Resort from 1946 to 1965. Anita was an avid antique collector, gardener and flower arranger. She was also active with the Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society, Lighthouse Seekers and a member of The Order of the Eastern Star.

Anita is survived by her children, Carla (Larry) VanSickle and Brel (Sue) Scofield; grandchildren, Lon (Diane) VanSickle, Lance (Stephanie) VanSickle, Lynn (Amy) VanSickle, Carma (Rodd) Roesch, Shona (Tim) Brais, Autumn (Rick) Kintz and Kam (Kelly) Scofield; 19 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents; and loving husband, Herbert Scofield.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, with interment to follow in Mears Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society, 114 Dryden St., Hart, MI 49420.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
October 21, 2020
Dear Brel and Sue, My deepest condolences on the loss of your mother. May your memories comfort you at this difficult time.
Jerianne (Hallack) Block
Classmate
October 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mike & Marilyn Littiebrant
Friend
October 20, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to the VanSickle and Scofield Families, Anita was raised in an amazing era of Silver Lake history. She had great stories to tell...Blessings friends,
Gary and Cheri Michael and family
Cheri Michael
Friend
