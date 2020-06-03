Anita May Mayo



August 1946 – May 2020



Anita May Mayo, passed comfortably May 13, 2020. She was the wife to Ronald Mayo; mother to Scott (Shawna), David, Kevin and Craig; grandmother to Drew (Julie), Zach, Christopher, Alexis, Brendan and Carlee; sister to Bradley Clark and Brent (Carol) Clark; aunt to Linda (Mike), Lisa (Rik), Laurie (Bruce), Jeff (Rachelle), Darin, Courtney (Josh), Jackie, Shannon (Dan), Adam (Stacey).



She was loved by all and will be missed greatly. Anita was known for her kindness and love shown to everyone. She was a very giving person and always put others before herself.



A celebration of life will be in August 2020. Details will be shared when available.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store