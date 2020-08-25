Ann Getty, age 94, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. We are all grateful that she passed quickly. She was just five days shy of turning 95 years. Ann was a special lady who always had a smile and gave the best hugs. The kind of hug that wraps you all the way around and you can't help but feel loved.



Ann grew up on a farm near Ludington and worked there till age 28 with her mother, aunt and sister. They raised dairy cattle, chickens and pigs and also grew fruit crops.



Then she met and married her late husband Bob, and moved to Columbus, Ohio. She managed their home, was an accomplished seamstress for the family and raised their two daughters, Mary and Fran.



Later in Ann and Bob's marriage, they made the move to Hayden Lake, Idaho, to live closer to their daughters. Ann and Bob enjoyed traveling together in the U.S. and Canada for many years. She lived in her own home until her passing.



Ann is survived by her two daughters Fran Blum (Steve) of Liberty Lake, Washington and Mary Deming (Bruce) of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; sister Fran Lodes of Clare, grandson Kevin Blum (Megan) and great-granddaughter Blake of Burien, Washington, daughter Kris Blum of San Francisco, California, nephews Mike Lodes (Luann) and Tom Lodes (Jill), niece Karen Lukomski (Luke), late nephew Mark Lodes (Terri) and numerous grand nieces and nephews.



Service will be held at English Funeral Chapel in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. Social distancing protocols will be observed.

