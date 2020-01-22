|
|
Ann Gordon Bateman
Dublin, Ohio and Silver Lake
Ann Gordon Bateman, 81, of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Naperville, Ill. and summertime resident of Mears, Mich., (Silver Lake) passed away peacefully in the early morning of Dec. 28, 2019. An intrepid gardener, community organizer, award-winning photographer, talented pianist and published author, Ann was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority at Purdue University, where she graduated in 1960 with a degree in English Education.
After a summer at the University of Hawaii and graduate school at Michigan State, she taught English in Kenosha, Wis. and in Hinsdale, Ill.
Retiring from teaching to be a full-time mom, Ann later became a much sought-after substitute teacher for the Naperville School District. Her "candy quizzes" were the highlight of many. While in Naperville, she headed up book sales and garage sales, sang in multiple choirs, served as editor of The American Iris Society, wrote for The Naperville Sun, served as head scorer of the Naper Carriage Hill swim team, and enjoyed years of friendships and professional dialogue with the Naperville Writers Group.
After relocating to Dublin, Ohio in 2007, she continued to enjoy book clubs, rummikub, gardening, designing and crafting beautiful homemade cards, the First Saturday breakfast group, and being near family. In both locations, she delighted in terrifying children of all ages on Halloween with her cackling, wart-nosed witch character. Every summer she spent time at her beloved Silver Lake, Mich. cottage where she treasured life-long, multi-generational friendships, especially with members of "da Row."
Ann loved the lake and passed on her love of it to her daughters and grandchildren. When friends asked, "What do you do up there?" she would reply, "Renew my soul." In her teen and college days she taught swim lessons at the old Hart Lake "swimming hole" along with swimming and sailing on Silver Lake. She later served as an officer and newsletter editor of the Silver Lake Dunes Corporation. Many Sunday evenings throughout the summer were spent at Little Point Sable Church singing at the hymn sings where "Dwelling in Beulah Land" was one of her favorite hymns. Sunset cruises on her boat, Bluebell, with her family, drinking a perfectly poured Guinness and singing "White Coral Bells" with her grandchildren were the perfect way to complete a day.
A lifelong sailor and water skier, Ann made her last run at waterskiing the summer of 2019, much to the chagrin of her two daughters. As a patroness of the arts and athletics, she enthusiastically supported her six "extremely gifted, exceptionally good-looking grandchildren" Kathryn, David, William, Carolyn, Emily and Jessica in their successes in academics and music, on the field, on the courts, on the track, on the stage and in the pool. Lovingly known by all as "GranAnn," she was their biggest fan. Above all, Ann treasured family and was determined, especially through her years battling breast cancer, to live, not just be alive; to do, not just be. "Still Vertical!" was her answer whenever asked how she was doing. Every morning, she put on "lipstick and a smile" and faced her day with strength, dignity and grace, living out another of her own mottos, "No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, show up". Her daughters, Beth (Marshall) and Katy (Brown), along with her sons-in-law John and Steve, will miss her dearly. Her laughter, her stories (especially the one about the haunted house in Michigan!) and her well-lived life will be celebrated July 2020 on her Folly Beach at Silver Lake, Mich.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ann's name to Cozy Cat Cottage (http://cozycatcottage.org/) and Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp (https://bluelake.org/). Condolences may be shared with the family at Baker-Hazel and Snider Funeral Home https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 30, 2020