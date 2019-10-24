|
|
Anna Joyce Marr, aged 40, of Ludington, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Anna was born on July 28, 1979, in Big Rapids and was cared for by her loving parents David and Lynda Schippers. She was a student of Mason-Lake ISD for many years and an active participant with the Area 24 Special Olympics. Anna earned numerous medals for swimming at the Special Olympic competitions.
Anna was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Ludington with a tremendous love for her Lord and for her family. She often colored pictures for those she dearly loved. If you were blessed to receive one of her pictures it meant you were special to her. Anna also loved being around horses and was rarely seen without her baby Katie under her arm.
Anna will be greatly missed by her parents David and Lynda Schippers of Ludington; her grandmother Connie Schippers of Texas; her aunts and uncles Laurie and Mike Nelson and Selem and Tammy Lake all of Morley, Jen Lake of Cleveland, Ohio, Dawn Schippers of Texas and Jack Schippers of Big Rapids, Margaret Orvis, Ronald Marr, and Harold Marr, and numerous cousins and dear friends.
Anna was preceded in death by her grandparents Selem and Marjorie Lake, Arlene and Ronald Marr Sr., and Danny Schippers, her father Randall Marr, and her uncle Samuel Lake.
A Celebration of Anna's Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, at Calvary Baptist Church in Ludington. Friends may gather with her family on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Those who wish to remember Anna with a memorial donation are encouraged to make it to her family to assist with expenses.
Please visit her memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Anna for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019