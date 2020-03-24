|
Anna LaVerle Nixon, 100, of Hart, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. She was born July 3, 1919 in Volney, the daughter of Fred and Mary (Miller) Graff.
LaVerle graduated from Hart High School in 1938 and married Clayton L. Nixon Oct. 16, 1938. She was the food service director for Hart Public Schools for 28 years.
LaVerle had many hobbies, including feeding and watching birds, playing cards and painting, which she took up later in life. She was an excellent cook and baker and spent over 40 years as the local Avon lady. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. LaVerle was a lifelong member of Hart Congregational United Church of Christ.
LaVerle is survived by her children, Carol (Bob) Dodds, Pat Schaner, Kay (Gary) Teske and Gary (Chari) Nixon; grandchildren, Ed Dodds, Diana Foster, Bill Dodds, Norman Dodds, Paula Stovall, Jim Schaner, Sandy Bantien, Abby Adams, Jerry Meisner, Jim Meisner, Ann Larcinese, Bethaney Fullmer, Alycia Gerber and Allison Burson; 39 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and friends that she considered family.
LaVerle was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mary Graff; husband, Clayton L. Nixon; brother, Harold Graff; and sons-in-law, Fritz Meisner and Tom Schaner.
Funeral services will be at a later date, due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus. Interment will take place in Hart Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, or the Hart Congregational United Church of Christ, 408 S. State St., Hart.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Mar. 24 to Apr. 1, 2020