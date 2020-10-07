Wish I could be there with you Greg, but know I am here if you need anything when you and Lisa return home. I know how much you loved "Mom". I've watched as you took the greatest of care for her that anyone could. You have a natural gift of genuinely caring for people, whether you even know them or not. I've seen it from you so many times. I'm guessing that you got it from "Mom". I know she had to be a great lady, because you turned out pretty darn good. Love you brother.

Kerry Thompson

Friend