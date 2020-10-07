Annette 'Annie' Hargis Cameron
Elizabethtown, Ky.
Mrs. Annette "Annie" Hargis Cameron, 78, of Elizabethtown, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at the Tender Touch Heart & Home in Elizabethtown, Ky.
Mrs. Cameron was born Jan. 12, 1942, in Murray, Ky. to the late Arthur Neal Hargis and Lucille "Russell" Hargis. She retired from the Ford Motor Company in Wixom, Mich. in 2000 and was a member of the Cornerstone Community Church. Mrs. Cameron was an avid bird lover, amazing cook, baker and gardener. She loved teaching stain glass, jewelry and wire wrapping classes as well.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Cameron; four brothers, Harold Gray Hargis, Buell Hargis, Wells Hargis and Russell Hargis; as well as three sisters, Jane Holden, Geneva Nicholson and Treva Folwell.
Survivors include three daughters, Penny Marie Swift of Crossville, Tenn., Nancy DeBolt of Melbourne, Fla., and Beverly Prince of Burton, Mich.; one son, Gregory Lee Swift (Lisa) of Glendale, Ky.; one step-daughter, Cheryl Geller (Greg); three step-sons, Ron Cameron (Monica), Roy Cameron, and Dewey Cameron (Sheryl); two sisters, Mary Lou Morris and Pat Cherry (Jimmy); one brother, Ronnie Hargis (Aletta); 15 grandchildren, Rebecca, Sarah, Chelsea, Greg, Dustin, Michael, Sundena, Sammy, Lilli, Stacey, Greg, Dennis, Kimberly, Ashley and Roy, Jr; as well as 21 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the Murray City Cemetery with Rev. Tim Palmer officiating. Entombment followed in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from noon to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Tender Touch Heart & Home, 571 Westport Rd., Elizabethtown, Ky. 42701.
