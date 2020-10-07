1/1
Annette Hargis "Annie" Cameron
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette 'Annie' Hargis Cameron

Elizabethtown, Ky.

Mrs. Annette "Annie" Hargis Cameron, 78, of Elizabethtown, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at the Tender Touch Heart & Home in Elizabethtown, Ky.

Mrs. Cameron was born Jan. 12, 1942, in Murray, Ky. to the late Arthur Neal Hargis and Lucille "Russell" Hargis. She retired from the Ford Motor Company in Wixom, Mich. in 2000 and was a member of the Cornerstone Community Church. Mrs. Cameron was an avid bird lover, amazing cook, baker and gardener. She loved teaching stain glass, jewelry and wire wrapping classes as well.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Cameron; four brothers, Harold Gray Hargis, Buell Hargis, Wells Hargis and Russell Hargis; as well as three sisters, Jane Holden, Geneva Nicholson and Treva Folwell.

Survivors include three daughters, Penny Marie Swift of Crossville, Tenn., Nancy DeBolt of Melbourne, Fla., and Beverly Prince of Burton, Mich.; one son, Gregory Lee Swift (Lisa) of Glendale, Ky.; one step-daughter, Cheryl Geller (Greg); three step-sons, Ron Cameron (Monica), Roy Cameron, and Dewey Cameron (Sheryl); two sisters, Mary Lou Morris and Pat Cherry (Jimmy); one brother, Ronnie Hargis (Aletta); 15 grandchildren, Rebecca, Sarah, Chelsea, Greg, Dustin, Michael, Sundena, Sammy, Lilli, Stacey, Greg, Dennis, Kimberly, Ashley and Roy, Jr; as well as 21 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the Murray City Cemetery with Rev. Tim Palmer officiating. Entombment followed in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from noon to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Tender Touch Heart & Home, 571 Westport Rd., Elizabethtown, Ky. 42701.

Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Service
02:30 PM
Murray City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. H. Churchill Funeral Home
201 South Third Street
Murray, KY 42071
(270) 753-2411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. H. Churchill Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
October 2, 2020
Sending sympathy and prayers to the family. Annie was a dear friend of mine. I miss her, but know she is happy now in heaven with Dewey. Love, Joann Vriesman
Joann Vriesman
Friend
October 1, 2020
Cousins Greg, Penny, Nancy, and Beverly: Aunt Ann's smile lit a room. I have so many great memories of her and mom. Please know my prayers are abundant during this time. God willing, I will see you tomorrow. Pam Conley
Pamela Conley
Family
October 1, 2020
Wish I could be there with you Greg, but know I am here if you need anything when you and Lisa return home. I know how much you loved "Mom". I've watched as you took the greatest of care for her that anyone could. You have a natural gift of genuinely caring for people, whether you even know them or not. I've seen it from you so many times. I'm guessing that you got it from "Mom". I know she had to be a great lady, because you turned out pretty darn good. Love you brother.
Kerry Thompson
Friend
October 1, 2020
Our prayers are with this sweet and loving family ! Ann was a wonderful lady and we all loved her but God will welcome her through those heavenly gates with open arms and her and Dewey will be together once again. Love ❤ to you all and my God wrap his arms around you all at this time.
Garry & Debbie Swift
Family Friend
September 30, 2020
To all my family I am so saddened to hear of aunt Ann's passing. Know that I keep you all in my prayers as you celebrate her life tomorrow !
Lisa Conley Chitwood
Family
September 30, 2020
Granny Annie was the sweetest and most loving woman. Prayers for all the family and friends!
We know Dewey has waiting on her in heaven and knowing that they are back together can hopefully give you all peace.
shannon hufford
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved