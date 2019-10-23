|
|
Anthony Greene, age 92, of Ludington passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, with his family by his side. Tony was born March 16, 1927, on the family farm on Beaver Island; one of 10 children to Anthony and Mary (Boyle) Greene.
At a young age, Tony left Beaver Island to enlist in the U.S. Army and served his country in Okinawa, Japan at the end of World War II. After his honorable discharge, Tony returned to Michigan and attended Coyne Electrical Trade School in Chicago. Tony owned and operated Greene Electric in Ludington for 61 years from 1956 until 2017, and for the last 41 years worked alongside his son, Dennis, in the business. Tony married the love of his life, Elizabeth "Betty" Eick on June 22, 1957, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Grand Rapids. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage and raised five children together.
Tony was an active member of St. Simon Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus - 4th Degree, and the American Legion. He was also a member of Lincoln Hills Golf Club. In his spare time, Tony enjoyed spending time on both family farms, one on Beaver Island and the other on Conrad Road in Ludington. He also made multiple visits to Arranmore Island, County Donegal, Ireland, where his ancestors emigrated from in the 1860s.
Tony was a talented wood worker and stone worker. He worked on wood and stone projects for family and friends over the years. Tony enjoyed reading, his vegetable garden and cutting wood. His strong work ethic continued until the day he died.
Tony will be greatly missed by his wife, Betty Greene; his five children, Tom (Toni) Greene of Paducah, Kentucky, Dennis (Joyce) Greene of Ludington, Mary Beth (Dave) Nelson of Ludington, Pat (Julie) Greene of Grand Rapids, and Dan (Yvonne) Greene of Scottville; his nine grandchildren, Erika, Rose, Tony, Sean, Brad, Michael, John, Amanda and Meaghan; his three great-grandchildren, Logan, Ryan and Eloise; and three sisters, Rose Connaghan, Lill Left and Mary Margaret (Ed) Breden.
Besides his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his brothers, Dan, Hubert, Russell, and Peter, and his sisters, Bernell and Frances.
A visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington, with a vigil service at 7:30 p.m. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. and Father Paul Milanowski presiding. Family will greet friends prior to the funeral starting at 1 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Ludington Area Catholic School Education Foundation or the Beaver Island Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019