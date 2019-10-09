|
Arden A. Clark
Shelby
Arden A. Clark, 82, of Shelby, beloved husband of Maxine and father of Rose, Rebecca and Chip, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Muskegon.
Arden was a life-long resident of Shelby. He worked most of his life and retired from Howmet in Whitehall, but that was just his day job - being a farmer was his real passion and where he found his joy. He believed in working hard, but that your work should be enjoyed. Whether plowing the field, blowing the snow, feeding the cows, gardening or haying, many smoke and coffee breaks were taken during the task at hand.
Stepping into the Clark's home, you could instantly feel a comfort and know that things were going to be at a little slower pace for the next few minutes. Visitors could expect to sit at the kitchen table and enjoy a hot cup of Instant Taster's Choice coffee, good conversation and usually a homemade baked good. If you were lucky, it would be a piece of one of Mac's pies.
Arden loved his family, friends, neighbors, farming, his cows, his land, his truck, planting the garden and sharing produce from it and all kids and babies. He was our son, brother, husband, dad, grandpa, uncle, cousin, friend and neighbor, and he will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine Clark; children Rose (Bruce) Anderson, Rebecca (Brett) Kotzian and Chip (Yuvanka) Clark; brother, Gary (Diana) Clark; sisters Arlene (Paul) Eilers and Mayme (Don) Wyns; grandchildren Olivia (Travis) Mitteer, Logan (Mandi) Kotzian, Molly (Isaac) McGhan, Sophie, Daphne, Kaylynn and Henry Clark; great-grandchildren Stella and Griffin Mitteer, Harper Kotzian and Maisey McGhan; many nieces and nephews; special family Ike (Melissa & Mia) Clevenger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ethel Clark and brother, Mark Clark.
Visitation is Thursday, Oct. 10, 10:30 a.m. until the memorial service at noon at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. A luncheon will follow at Shelby United Methodist Church. Please consider Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave., Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441 as a memorial. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019