Arleene Hendrickson died suddenly on June 12, 2020 at the age of 79 in Tucson, Arizona. She passed away in her favorite spot, beside her husband of 60 years.



She is survived by her husband, Robert Hendrickson; her daughters, Bobbi Hendrickson, Shanna (Jeff) Kaufman, Allyson Hendrickson and Jamie Garrison; and her grandson, Cliff (Hillary) Kaufman.



She is also survived by her sister, Adreene Vanas; her sister-in-law, Connie Allison; and several nieces and nephews, including Gwynn and Ronnie Powell who had become an essential and enjoyable part of her daily life.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Bernice Allison; her father, Adrian Allison; her brother, Don Allison; and her brother-in-law, Rich Vanas.



Arleene Allison was born in 1941 and grew up in Custer, where she graduated from Mason County Eastern High School. She then attended and graduated from beauty school in Grand Rapids.



In 1960, she married Bob Hendrickson and together they raised a family, moved to Kentucky and back to Michigan (twice), started several businesses including Arleene's beauty shops (in both states), fixed up and sold too many houses to count, traveled around the country, and built friendships as strong as steel and more precious than gold.



Arleene was strong and resilient. She had a way of always seeing the silver lining, and would polish it up so we could see it too.



She was known for speaking her mind and standing up for her beliefs. She usually let you know when she thought you were wrong. Sometimes she even let you know when she thought you were right. But she always let you know that she thought of you, and that you were loved.



Arleene will be missed by friends and family, and by an extraordinary collection of friends she made into family. She pulled people close, let them know they belonged, gave them the benefit of the doubt and never ever gave up on anyone she loved. She lived her life open hearted and open armed, and was rewarded with the most amazing lifelong friends.



Arleene's family offers their deepest sympathy to all those who are brokenhearted by her loss. And they appreciate the love and support they've received from all who knew and cherished her. She is most certainly missed.



Private arrangements are being planned by the family.

