Arthur J. Kamrowski, Jr.


1937 - 2019
Arthur J. Kamrowski, Jr. Obituary
Arthur J. Kamrowski, Jr.

Whitehall

Arthur J. Kamrowski, Jr., 82, of Whitehall, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Harbor Hospice Poppen Residence in Muskegon. He was born in Chicago Oct. 9, 1937 to Arthur and Myrtle (Witt) Kamrowski.

Art graduated from Shelby High School in 1955 and also attended Michigan State University. He served in the United States Navy from 1957-1967, assigned to the U.S.S. Enterprise. He was a decorated Vietnam veteran, receiving numerous awards and medals. Art met Judith (Perry) his wife of 49 years while stationed at Bethesda, Md. His civilian working career was centered around nuclear facilities throughout the United States. Art was a life member of VFW Post 6842, also Honor Guard of American Legion and Order of the Cootie of the U.S. (Pup Tent #14).

He is survived by sons, Kevin (Lisa) Kamrowski of Florida, Michael (Yvonne) Kamrowski of Wash.; granddaughters, Rachel, Marissa, Laura, twins Abigal and Elizabeth; five great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Erma) Kamrowski of New Era; sister, Kathy (Michael) Koehl of St. Charles, Ill.; many nieces and nephews and dearest friend, Janice Dowling.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judith; sister, Myrtle (Miki) Nilsson.

Cremation has taken place as Art requested, and he will be interred with his wife at Ft. Custer National Cemetery.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 28, 2019
