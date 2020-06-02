Arthur "Tom" Thomas Wallager, Sr., age 80, of Custer, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Tom was born on Aug. 8, 1939, in Scottville, the son of Arthur and Rolene (Smith) Wallager. He built his 39-year career as an operating engineer, performing all phases of construction. Some of the highlights of his career were working on the Kennedy Center, Disney, Cape Canaveral and Sea World. Tom could often be found searching for treasures at yard sales or thrift shops. He was involved in underwater construction (hard hat diving), and enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.
Tom was a member of Operating Engineers Local 324 in Grand Rapids and Local 973 in Orlando, Florida, and the NRA.
Tom is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Evelyn Wallager; children, Arthur Jr. (Kathi) Wallager, Jerry Wallager, and Crystal (Al) Ross; brother-in-law, Pete Christensen; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his two little dogs, Mike and Milo.
Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son, Todd Wallager; and brothers, Fred and Richard Wallager; sister, Lois Christensen; grandson, Todd Wallager Jr.; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Wallager.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Tom at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.