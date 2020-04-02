|
Arville Stewart, aged 89, of Ludington, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 1, 2020. Arville was born on Feb. 19, 1931 in Chesterton, Indiana, the daughter of Clarence and Mabel (Gutperlet) Cole. The family moved to the Carr Settlement area of Mason County in 1941 where Arville attended Baldwin High School, graduating as the salutatorian of her class in 1949.
Arville began working as a secretary for the bureau of social aid until her marriage to Lloyd C. Stewart Jr. on June 10, 1950. They celebrated 39 years together before Lloyd preceded her in death in 1989. After she and Lloyd moved to Scottville in 1959, Arville worked many years at Scott's Sport Store in Scottville and later as secretary for Hospice of Michigan. Arville dedicated her life to God when she was nine years old and strove to live her life as an example of God's love and grace. She played piano for every church she attended including Lighthouse Baptist of Ludington. Her love for the outdoors was expressed through camping, fishing, horseback riding, snowmobiling and countless summer picnics with all the family and friends she loved so dearly.
Arville will be lovingly remembered by her children Daniel (Diane) Stewart, Laurie (Dave) Bialochowski, Leah (Derwin Duchenois) Roberts, and son-in-law Ken Abel all of Mason County; and will also be greatly missed by her brother Clinton Cole, 13 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband Lloyd, Arville was preceded in death by her daughter Judy Abel in 2019 and her grandsons Victor Franklin in 2013 and Nathan Steward in 2015. Her family is comforted by knowing Arville is now with all those who have passed before her.
A service to celebrate Arville's life will be held at a later date at Lighthouse Baptist Church. Burial will take place next to her beloved Lloyd at Bachelor Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Arville with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020