Athanasios "Tom" Papadakos

Athanasios "Tom" Papadakos Obituary
Athanasios "Tom" Papadakos, age 89, of Ludington, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, with his family by his side.

Tom was born on Nov. 19, 1930, in Stefania, Lakonia, Greece, the son of Panagiotis and Stavroula Papadakos. He grew up with five siblings, Toula (Stanley) Lekkas, Anthony (Athena), Steve (Maria), George, and Chris (Marsha) Papadakos. Tom was in the Greek Army before moving to America in 1960, where he, Toula, and her husband Stanley bought Old Hamlin Restaurant in 1967. He returned to Greece in 1970 to marry his wife, Helen Kolovou, who he brought back to America. Tom and Helen later bought the Kuntry Kubbard Restaurant.

Tom loved to garden and keep his yard nice and neat. He also loved his new cars, keeping them spotless until he traded them in every four years. Tom lived a happy and long life with all of his family. They will miss him dearly.

Tom is survived by his wife, Helen Papadakos; daughter, Voula (Robert) Lynn; grandchildren, Ashley (Tory) Cook; Alexis, Rhianna, Elanah, and Isaiah Lynn; great grandson, Elliot; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with Rev. John Sakellariou presiding. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Annunciation Green Orthodox Church in Muskegon.

Please share your fond memories and photos of Tom at www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
