Barbara Skorija
Barbara Ann Skorija

Barbara Ann Skorija Obituary
Barbara (Barbee) Ann Skorija, 81, of Twin Lake, formerly of Menominee, passed on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born on July 2, 1938, the daughter of John and Pauline.
Barbee graduated from Menominee High School, class of 1957. Barbee continued her education at the University of Wisconsin – Marinette and received a Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy from Aquinas College. Barbee was very active in keeping up with her former classmates and helping organize class reunions. She was strong in her Catholic faith. Barbee enjoyed traveling and being with her family, especially Sophia, Ellie, and Sam. She was a proud Democrat, a talented artist, and the world's #1 Green Bay Packers fan. Barbee was always happy to visit with people and had a contagious smile when her loved ones walked into her room. She was a funny, loving, caring, giving, kind, and witty woman who will be deeply missed.
Barbee is survived by many relatives: led by Eric, Sophia, Ellie, and Sam Stevens of the Village of Lakewood Club, Luke, Missy, Lucy, and Allie Stevens of Long Grove, Illinois, Margo, Katie and Mason Weydert of Iowa, and Shon Cook of Blue Lake; friends led by LaVern and Wally Fredricks, Sharon Caulkins, Lisa Scharlow, Nancy and Tom Beeman, Mike and Lisa Mcgahan and the entire Menominee High School Class of 1957.
Barbee was preceded in death by: her parents, John Skorija and Pauline Fronsee (Schafer); sister, Kathryn Skorija; and step-parents, Raymond and Marie Fronsee.
Funeral services will be conducted at 5:00 PM, Saturday, March 15, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, with Pastor Craig Smith officiating. Visitation will held Saturday, from 3:00 PM until time of services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Little People of America, a non-profit organization loved and supported by Barbee.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
www.beaconfh.com
Published in White Lake Beacon from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
