Barbara E. Near
Shelby
Barbara E. Near, 86, of Shelby, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. She was born Oct. 2, 1934 in Shelby to George and Cecil (Meredith) Near. Barb was raised in Shelby and graduated from Shelby High School in 1953.
She lived in Grand Rapids from 1959 to 1969 where she worked for Lear Siegler. Barb moved back to Shelby and was a nurses aid for 26 years at Lakeshore Community Hospital. She resided at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility the past 10 years.
She is survived by her brother, James G. (Donna M.) Near of Shelby; her sister, Beatrice (Robert) Wade of Alto; her sister-in-law, Doris Near; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Richard Near.
A graveside service will be at Mennonite Cemetery. Please call Harris Funeral Home in Shelby at 231-861-2360 or go to http://www.harrisfhome.com
for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oceana County Medical Care Facility, 701 E. Main St., Hart, MI 49420 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 25200 Telegraph Rd., Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48033.