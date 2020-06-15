Barbara Ellen Kersjes, 89, of Ludington, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Barbara was born on Nov. 28, 1930, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Maurice and Edith (Hall) Sutton. She was raised with three siblings Virginia Sutton, Norma Bifulco and Jim Sutton.
Barbara graduated from Grand Rapids Creston High School and on Sept. 14, 1951, she was wed to Thomas Owen Kresjes at St. Alphonse Catholic Church in Grand Rapids. Barbara was a member of the Red Hats Society. When she wasn't working out at West Shore Community College Fitness Center, she could often be found at the Ludington Senior Center where she enjoyed playing cards and yoga classes.
Barbara was a caring mother who was dedicated to her children. She loved the outdoors and in her earlier years, she spent time cross country skiing.
Barbara is survived by her seven children, Jerome (Pam) Kersjes of Spencerport, New York, Daniel Kersjes of Rockford, Jane Kersjes of Plymouth, Julie (Michael) Haselhuhn of Ludington, Jack (Melinda) Kersjes of Cincinnati, Ohio, Glen Kersjes of Cedar Springs and Roger (Amy) Kersjes of Walker; 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Barbara was born on Nov. 28, 1930, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Maurice and Edith (Hall) Sutton. She was raised with three siblings Virginia Sutton, Norma Bifulco and Jim Sutton.
Barbara graduated from Grand Rapids Creston High School and on Sept. 14, 1951, she was wed to Thomas Owen Kresjes at St. Alphonse Catholic Church in Grand Rapids. Barbara was a member of the Red Hats Society. When she wasn't working out at West Shore Community College Fitness Center, she could often be found at the Ludington Senior Center where she enjoyed playing cards and yoga classes.
Barbara was a caring mother who was dedicated to her children. She loved the outdoors and in her earlier years, she spent time cross country skiing.
Barbara is survived by her seven children, Jerome (Pam) Kersjes of Spencerport, New York, Daniel Kersjes of Rockford, Jane Kersjes of Plymouth, Julie (Michael) Haselhuhn of Ludington, Jack (Melinda) Kersjes of Cincinnati, Ohio, Glen Kersjes of Cedar Springs and Roger (Amy) Kersjes of Walker; 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.