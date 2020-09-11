Barbara Ellen Milner, 76, of Bradenton, Fla. and previously Oceana County, Michigan, passed away Sept. 3, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was called to be with our Lord and Savior from the comfort of her home, while surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carol and James Gardner; her sister, Candace Rosel; and grandson, Steven Boutell.



Barb will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Alvin Milner; and their children, Burton (Cheryl) Henry, Douglas (Deborah) Henry, Tamala Henry-Green, Karen (Greg) Boutell, Steven Milner and Peggy Heath; grandchildren, Alexandria (Matt) Schnabelrauch, Jordan Henry, Brant Henry, Jeremy Milner, Taya Green, Krista (Jim) Hams, Brittney (Dan) Samuels, April (Chris) Ross, Ashley (Matt) Stephens; brothers, Jerry (Diane) Gardner and James Gardner and many great-grandchildren.



Barbara was also blessed with many caring friends, including those at Winter Quarters RV Park in Bradenton, Fla. where she and Alvin spent their winters for many years before relocating there. Barb found her dream job for many years when she served as the activity director at Winter Quarters RV Park. Throughout her entire life, Barb served the Lord wherever she was from the First Congregational Church in Shelby to the Braden River Methodist Church in Bradenton where she spent many hours helping in the Thrift Store. Barbara left a positive impact on all those who knew her.



For 17 years, she was the owner of Crystal Valley Tavern where she touched the lives of many through her welcoming smile and listening ear. Those who came in a stranger, left as a friend. A consummate caregiver and helper, Barb started the Crystal Valley Care Fund in 1992 to lend a helping hand to her friends and neighbors in Oceana County. She hosted many events at the bar to benefit neighbors in need, and the tavern became the place for people to come for help and understanding.



Barb loved watching her grandchildren grow up. She attended sporting events, the county fair and several graduations. Barb enjoyed cooking, making fudge, playing cards and games with family and friends, which she passed down to her children and grandchildren. She was famous for her love of sending greeting cards to all her family and friends, which put smiles on everyone's face.



A Celebration of Life will be in Oceana County when circumstances allow, with donations going to the Crystal Valley Care Fund.

