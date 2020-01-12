|
|
Barbara Ellen Potter, 87, of Ludington, died Jan. 12, 2020, while in hospice care at Oakview Medical Center in Ludington. She was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Burns City, Indiana, the daughter of Paul and Emily (Lamb) Sims.
Barb graduated from Redford High School in 1950 and had maintained lifelong relationships with a group of dear sorority sisters. She married Melvin Potter in April 1951 in Detroit. They lived and worked in Livonia for more than 40 years, where they raised their four children. Barb enjoyed driving a school bus for Livonia Public Schools until retirement.
She and Mel retired to Valle del Oro near Mesa, Arizona, in 1997, where they developed a community of dear friends over 21 years, until moving to Ludington in 2018. Barb was a talented at flower arrangement, enjoyed traveling in their motorhomes and loved their dogs.
Barb is survived by her husband, Melvin E. Potter; children, Laurie (Jim) Rankin, Karen (Greg) Mac, Greg (Nancy) Potter and Jim (Kelly) Potter; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020