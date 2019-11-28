|
Barbara Jean Sterley, 90, of Ludington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her home in Victory Township. She was born July 4, 1929, in Muskegon, the daughter of George and Martha (Peterson) McCoy.
Jean had a good life. She found happiness in a Tiger victory, a Heath Blizzard, putting the last piece in a jigsaw puzzle, being the winning bidder at an auction and seeing birds at her feeder. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends; going for fish on Friday or playing a spirited game of Saturday night Pinochle. A snowstorm wouldn't stop her from driving to meet friends at Big Boy where they knew her order by heart. Jean will be missed by many.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Shelly (Michelle Henri) Sterley of Ludington; her granddog, Max; nieces; nephews; and many wonderful friends and neighbors.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Devere "Buck" Sterley in 2008; and her sister, Helen Ross.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Victory Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Ron Iris officiating. Interment will be in South Victory Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington.
Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Trinity Lutheran Church where Jean was a devoted member.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019