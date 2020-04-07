|
Belva May Stocking, 82, of Ludington, died peacefully Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Ludington Woods Assisted Living in Ludington. She was born Oct. 26, 1937, in Flint, the daughter of Mattie and Walter Gronemeyer.
On Oct. 8, 1955, in Flint, Belva married Ronald Stocking. Belva continued her education after her marriage to Ronald and earned her LPN degree in nursing. Ron and Belva moved to Ludington in 1957, where Ron lived as a child and his family had a summer home on Piney Ridge Road.
Their love of boating started early on, building their first boat together. Belva loved waterskiing, fishing and taking boating vacations all over the Great Lakes with family and friends. Boating was a lifelong passion they enjoyed through retirement traveling all over the Great Lakes including Wisconsin and Canada. Ron and Belva also spent many days boating at their winter home around Punta Gorda, Florida.
In 1981, Belva went back to school where she was class president of the first graduating class of registered nurses at West Shore Community College. She graduated in 1982 and was very proud of her accomplishments and in turn, proud of her class. The class scored exceptional scores, not only for a first year program but in the state records.
In retirement, Belva enjoyed many trips including vacations to Hawaii, Mexico and a very enjoyable cruise ship adventure to Alaska. She was also an avid bridge player and enjoyed playing locally throughout her life.
Belva is survived by three children, David (Lori) Stocking, Susan (Andy) Stocking Eilers and Daron Stocking; grandchildren, Tara (Curtis) Davy, AJ (Emily) Eilers, Kyle Eilers, Chris Zellers and Sarah (Luke) Bossenbroek; and great-grandchildren, Korben Eilers, Evelyn Eilers, Adalyn Davy, Jessica Bossenbroek, Emma Bossenbroek and Joshua Bossenbroek.
Belva was preceded in death by: her husband of 64 years, Ronald Cline Stoking on Feb. 20, 2020; her granddaughter, Kelly Eilers; and her brothers, Bill Gronemeyer and Tom Gronemeyer.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the United Methodist Church of Ludington.
