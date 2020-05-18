Benjamin B. Gaultney



Ludington



Benjamin B. Gaultney, 36, of Ludington and formerly of Montague, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in Ludington. Ben was born May 15, 1984 to Mark and Cheryl (Davis) Gaultney. He graduated from Shelby High School in 2002.



He was employed at Whitehall Industries. Ben is survived by his parents; his son, Jeremiah; his sister, Emily Gaultney; nephews, Wyatt, Milo and Elliot Bronson and many aunts, uncles and cousins. It is anticipated that a celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store