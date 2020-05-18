Benjamin B. Gaultney
1984 - 2020
Benjamin B. Gaultney

Ludington

Benjamin B. Gaultney, 36, of Ludington and formerly of Montague, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in Ludington. Ben was born May 15, 1984 to Mark and Cheryl (Davis) Gaultney. He graduated from Shelby High School in 2002.

He was employed at Whitehall Industries. Ben is survived by his parents; his son, Jeremiah; his sister, Emily Gaultney; nephews, Wyatt, Milo and Elliot Bronson and many aunts, uncles and cousins. It is anticipated that a celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

Published in Ludington Daily News from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
May 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Donna Balcom
Friend
May 19, 2020
Mark , Cheryl and Emily-- I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Benjamin. Always in my thoughts and prayers!!
Pamela (Hild)
Friend
May 19, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jessica Jenkins
May 19, 2020
Ben your gone way too soon. You will be missed by lots of us! R.I.P.
Pamela Ball
Friend
May 19, 2020
Ben was one amazing person. Always treated everyone like they mattered and had a great heart. The world will be a little dimmer without Ben in it. I hope you are at peace Ben and I pray for your family at this time.
Jen
Friend
May 19, 2020
Mark and Cheryl, I am so saddened to hear about Ben's passing. He was such a fun guy with a contagious smile. You will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers.
Annie (Welch)
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
