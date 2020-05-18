Benjamin B. Gaultney, age 36, of Ludington and formerly of Montague, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Ludington. Ben was born May 15, 1984, to Mark and Cheryl (Davis) Gaultney. He graduated from Shelby High School in 2002.



He was employed at Whitehall Industries. Ben is survived by his parents; his son, Jeremiah; his sister, Emily Gaultney; nephews, Wyatt, Milo and Elliot Bronson and many aunts uncles, and cousins. It is anticipated that a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

