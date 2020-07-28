Betty Kamma Fisher, 94, of Ludington, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington. She was born Sept. 25, 1925, in Ludington, the daughter of Jeppe and Ella (Jensen) Jeppesen.

Betty was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved visiting and hearing about everyone's day. She was an excellent cook and especially enjoyed making Sunday dinners for her family. Betty enjoyed sewing and was an avid reader.

Betty was a life-long member of Bethany Lutheran Church, where she was active in the Sunday School program, taught Adult Bible School, and did whatever else she could to help her church.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Nancy Smith of Ludington, and Susan (Ed) Sargent of Maryland; five grandchildren, Rhiannen, Kate, Ashley, Cyndi, and Steven; four great-grandchildren; her niece, Joanne (Ted) Leaf of Connecticut; and four great-nieces.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Harold J. Fisher; and her brother, Arthur Jeppesen.

Graveside services will be conducted at noon on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery, in Ludington, with Reverend Douglas Niemi officiating.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

