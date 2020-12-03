1/1
Beverly Collins
Beverly Collins, age 86, of Ludington went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Nov. 30, 2020. He was born in Norma, Tennessee, on Oct. 2, 1934 to Willie and Blanch (Kenny) Collins.
Bev moved to Michigan as a young man. It was there that he met and married the love of his life, Virginia Rose of Grand Haven. They have been married for 67 happy years.
Bev owned and operated B&J Paint Shop in Nunica for many years before moving to Ludington in 1971. Bev owned and operated Hobby Crest Resort in Ludington for 35 years. Bev was well known for his amazing ability as a Dowser. Many well drillers relied on him to find water with his talent.
Bev is survived by his wife Virginia; his children Vanya Veihl Collins, Kent (Joni), Greg (Pam) and Brent (Eva); his brothers Drexel, Eustice (Sharon) and Dwayne (Sanora); his grandchildren, Jamie (Jody) Kirkpatrick, Jason (Mandie) Kirkpatrick, Autumn Veihl, Stephanie Collins, Cortny Collins, Cody Collins, Sarah (Russ) Landes, Breanna Collins, Rachel Collins, Michael Johnson and Steven Johnson; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends that have become family.
Bev was preceded in death by his parents.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place a memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
