Beverly Jean (Gould) Marble, age 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Spectrum Health Hospital in Ludington. Beverly was born at the Paulina Stearns Hospital in Ludington on Feb. 25, 1946 to Lillian (Anderson) and Matthew Gould.
She was a 1964 graduate of Ludington High School. Beverly married Bill Marble on Sept. 8, 1973 in Ludington.
While married to Bill, Beverly dedicated her life while not at work to her children and grandchildren. She spent 25 years working at the Ludington Kmart until it closed and continued her work at Briggs True Value for several years later in life.
Beverly was a lover of family and friends and jumped at every opportunity to spend time with them. She loved to travel and experience the world (especially with her sister and partner in crime, Evie) and could be found driving cross country, cutting a rug on the dance floor, sewing up a storm, cultivating wild flowers and exotic shrubbery in her gardens, buried under a pile of books, crushing crosswords and puzzles, killing at cards, throwing a 14-pound bowling ball at 10 defenseless pins, slaying the fish, floating the river on a tube, feeding an ARMY, and wasn't afraid to jump on the back of a stallion bare back!
O' was she fearless!
Beverly is survived by her two daughters and four step-children, Wendy Savage and Cindy (Savage) Shaffer, Rod Marble, Kay Marble, Toni (Tom) Greene and Randall (Sue) Marble; her 10 grandchildren; Cody M. J. and Cassidy R. L. Shaffer, Stacy Marble, Erika Greene, Tad Reed, Alisha Marble, Brad Reed, Ben pand Kate Marble, Shryer Marble; her sister; Evelyn L. Hartley; her nieces; Kathy Hartley, Karol (Hartley) Erickson and Rhonda Gould; and nephew, Randy Gould.
There will be a Celebration of Life held Nov. 30 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Ludington Boat Club.
Any gifts or donation may be made in Beverly's honor to the Ludington Area Senior Center or Harbor Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington; www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019