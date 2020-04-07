|
|
Beverly Joy Veeder, 72, of Whitehall, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2020. She was born November 28, 1947, in Muskegon, the daughter of Wilber and Margaret (Joy) Mell.
Beverly married Ray Veeder on April 5, 1969. She worked most of her career as a clerk in the medical field. She was a member of the White Lake Eagles Auxiliary for many years. She loved going out to eat and traveling around the country to see lighthouses and waterfalls. Bev was a loving, caring mother with many friends. She will be deeply missed.
Beverly is survived by: her husband, Ray; sons, Kevin (Deb) and Scott; and grandchildren, Rozalynn, Emily, Loulabelle, and David.
A celebration of Bev's life will take place when Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
www.beaconfh.com
Published in White Lake Beacon from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020