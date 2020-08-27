Beverly Kay Brzozowski, age 71, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Beverly was born on Nov. 20, 1948 in Detroit, the daughter of John and Luella (Trapp) Borashko. She worked at Oakville Medical Facility as a registered CNA and retired in 2014 after 24 years of dedicated service. She was a loving wife and wonderful mother, and will be greatly missed.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 52 years Joe Brzozowski; and her children Wendy (Gary) Beckwith and Joey Brzozowski.
Beverly was preceded in death by all of her siblings Robert, Gregory, Patricia and Donnie Borashko.
There are no services planned at this time. Please share your fond memories of Beverly at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.