Beverly Lockwood
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly A. Lockwood, 87, of Scottville, formerly of Lansing, passed away peacefully in her home June 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph L Lockwood of 52 years in 2005. She is survived by her children, Cindy A Collins of Scottville, David J Lockwood (Jacqueline) of New Concord, Kentucky, Coralee (Daniel) of Lansing and Rebecca Montoya of Lansing. She has 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was known as an avid and very talented quilter, and family, extended family and many friends have at least one of her quilts.

There will be no services available; to pay respects, you may visit the family at their residence at 104 E. Broadway Ave, Scottville MI 49454. Cards and texts are welcomed. The family is being served by the Hill Funeral Home, Grand Blanc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
11723 South Saginaw Street
Grand Blanc, MI 48439
8106944141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved