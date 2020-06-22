Beverly Lockwood

Beverly A. Lockwood, 87, of Scottville, formerly of Lansing, passed away peacefully in her home June 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph L Lockwood of 52 years in 2005. She is survived by her children, Cindy A Collins of Scottville, David J Lockwood (Jacqueline) of New Concord, Kentucky, Coralee (Daniel) of Lansing and Rebecca Montoya of Lansing. She has 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



She was known as an avid and very talented quilter, and family, extended family and many friends have at least one of her quilts.



There will be no services available; to pay respects, you may visit the family at their residence at 104 E. Broadway Ave, Scottville MI 49454. Cards and texts are welcomed. The family is being served by the Hill Funeral Home, Grand Blanc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store