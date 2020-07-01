Blanche L. Woller
1943 - 2020
Blanche L. Woller "Farmer Nanny", age 77 of Montague, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and her beloved husband, Dave on Sunday June 28, 2020. Blanche was born April 21, 1943 in Muskegon, the daughter of Keith and Lorraine (Cunningham) Boltze.

She graduated from Montague High School with the Class of 1961. Blanche married David F. Woller on November 27, 1965. He passed away on November 22, 2009. Blanche was a city girl who became a farmer wife. She was a great support for her husband, whether it was driving tractor and chasing parts or inviting anyone who helped on the farm to share a meal. She was an excellent cook and baker and will be remembered for her famous chocolate chip cookies and "Blanche Burgers". She had a generosity that showed in kind acts for friends and neighbors. Blanche was a longtime member of Shelby Road Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Kim (Bill) Mischler, Matt (Sarah) Woller, Audrey (Mike) Herremans and Jack (Sara) Woller; grandchildren, Alexis Mischler, Ben Mischler, Micah (Elaina) Woller, Joel Woller, Hannah Woller, Elizabeth Woller, Abigail Woller, Morgan Herremans, Blake Herremans, Cole Herremans, Emma Woller, Anna Woller and Jenna Woller; and her brothers, Keith "Bud" (Jenny) Boltze and Ronald (Mary) Boltze. Besides her husband, Blanche was preceded in death by her parents, her twin sister, Bonnie Omness and sisters, Carol Serna and Judy Kersey.

Visitation is Thursday, July 2nd, noon until the funeral service at 2 pm at Shelby Road Baptist Church. The service will also be live streamed at www.shelbyroad.org. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rothbury. Please consider Shelby Road Baptist Church Mission Fund as a memorial. You may leave a a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.


Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Shelby Road Baptist Church
JUL
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Shelby Road Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
