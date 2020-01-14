Home

Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Bradley A. Blohm


1962 - 2020
Bradley A. Blohm Obituary
Bradley A. Blohm

Shelby

Bradley A. Blohm, 57, of Shelby, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Shelby. Brad was born Dec. 10, 1962 to Paul Blohm and Maxine (Burke) Blohm.

He was a lifelong resident of Shelby and graduated from Shelby High School in 1981. He had been employed by NJ Fox and Sons for many years and had also worked at Helena. Brad had served on the Shelby-Benona Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting, Jeeping, NASCAR and being with family and friends.

He is survived by his sons, Chad (Breanne) Blohm of West Olive and Tyler (Karissa) Blohm of Montague; his granddaughters, Callie and Kinsley Blohm; his siblings, Sue (Robert E.) Smith of Hesperia, Sharon Annotto of Shelby, Greg (Mary) Blohm of Pentwater, Gary Blohm (and fiancee', Kathy Coon) of Shelby and Shelley Jager of Rothbury. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 17, from 1 p.m. until the memorial service at 2 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. A luncheon will follow the memorial service. Private family entombment will take place in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials for family expenses are appreciated. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 23, 2020
