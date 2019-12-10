Home

Bradley Davis
Bradley Clayton Davis, 61, passed away in his home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Brad was born on April 22, 1958 in Yakima, Washington, the son of LCDR Jimmie Joe and Louise Davis.

Brad married Deborah Gwilliams on Nov. 15, 1997. Together they were blessed with 22 years of marriage.

Brad worked for CWC Textron. He was a hard-working and enjoyable man to work with.

He delighted in riding his Harley, spending time with his family and spoiling his dogs. Brad was a thoroughly wonderful man; he was a selfless, strong, hilarious and highly respected man. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah; children, Stephanie (Tom) LaPan, Jennifer Cousins, Nathan Davis, Timothy Cunningham, and Alexandria (Andrew) Steinhauer; grandchildren, Austin, Kristy, Ethan, Jase, Oliver and Graesyn; sister, LaVal (Jim) Greenlee; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Renee Davis.

A private interment will take place at Fruitland Township Cemetery.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel is in charge of arrangements; www.beaconfh.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
