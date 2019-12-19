|
Brian James Martin, 70, of Montague, passed away in his sleep, while at home on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Brian was born on October 23, 1949, the son of James and Lucille Martin.
Brian served his country proudly in the US Air Force. After his time in the military he worked in Daytona as a Police Officer and later as a Corrections Officer. He married Carla Martin on July 6, 2009. Brian was a bit of a homebody, but he enjoyed going to the casino with his wife, and being with his close friends. He was a happy, generous, kind, giving, big-hearted man. Brian was a fighter who fought long and hard. Now his war is over, may he rest in peace.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of Brian's life will be held later in the spring.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in White Lake Beacon from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019