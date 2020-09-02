1/1
Brian Mitchell England
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Mitchell England

Mears

Brian Mitchell England, 23, of Mears, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Aug. 26, 2020. Brian was a 2015 graduate of Hart High School.

He is survived by his parents, Dave and Marian England of Mears; his brothers, Tommy England of Scottville and Trevir Horner of Shelby; sisters, Dracie (Bud Gonzales) Arquette of Shelby and Crystal (Andy) Quick of Hart; his nephews, Braden, Andrew and Lantz; nieces, Hailey, Avianna and Aria; and many aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother, Justin Rider.

Visitation was Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Mears Cemetery. Please feel free to bring a lawn chair to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial for family funeral expenses through Go Fund Me, http://www.gofundme.com/f/9ktzx-brians-funeral-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow- You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved