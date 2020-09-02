Brian Mitchell England
Mears
Brian Mitchell England, 23, of Mears, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Aug. 26, 2020. Brian was a 2015 graduate of Hart High School.
He is survived by his parents, Dave and Marian England of Mears; his brothers, Tommy England of Scottville and Trevir Horner of Shelby; sisters, Dracie (Bud Gonzales) Arquette of Shelby and Crystal (Andy) Quick of Hart; his nephews, Braden, Andrew and Lantz; nieces, Hailey, Avianna and Aria; and many aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother, Justin Rider.
Visitation was Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Mears Cemetery. Please feel free to bring a lawn chair to the graveside service.
