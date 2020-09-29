1/1
Brian W. Veltman
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian W. Veltman

New Era

Brian W. Veltman, 59, of New Era, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at home following a brief illness. Brian was born Dec. 31, 1960 in Hart to Richard and Barbara (Currie) Veltman.

He was a longtime resident of Shelby before moving to New Era 15 years ago. Brian married Sharon Wiersema June 28, 1982. He was employed by Aldyne in Montague for 21 years. Prior to working for Aldyne, he was the baker at Shelby Bakery for 20 years.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Melinda (Scott) Roberts, Timothy Veltman and Andrew (Krystal) Veltman; his grandchildren, Alexis Veltman, Destiny Veltman, Anthony Tomo, Aiden Veltman and Kailey Veltman; his brothers, Dave (Frances) Veltman, Steve (Sandy) Veltman and Joe (Audrey) Veltman; his sister, Marcia (Ted) Jeske, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Mark and Gary.

Visitation was Tuesday, Sept. 29, 5-7 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. Visitation continued Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. at New Era Christian Reformed Church. Precautions regarding COVID-19 will be taken at the visitation and funeral and interment. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved