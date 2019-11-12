|
Brooklyn Emma Jo Root, age 6 months, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Devos Children's Hospital. She is now dancing and singing with the angels in paradise.
She was born May 20, 2019 to Vicki M. Jones and Leo E. Root II in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "Brooky Bru" was a joyful and happy baby. She always had a smile for anyone who came to visit. She loved to be held, rocked and cuddled.
Brooklyn also enjoyed her bath time and tummy time. She loved kisses, elephants and butterflies.
Brooklyn was loved by all her family, and her nursing family will always hold a special place in her mom and dad's heart, especially nurses Jason, Rachelle, Jane and Paul.
She will be greatly missed by her parents, Vicki Jones and Leo Root; her big sister, Peyton Marie Renee Root; her maternal grandmother, Lisa Jones; her paternal grandmother, Betty Jo Collins; her God Parents, Angela Whitney and Steve Higgins; her many aunts, uncles and cousins; her great-grandmother, Betty Collins; and good family friends, Marcy Socher and Lee Patton.
Brooklyn was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Roy Jeff Jones and Leo Root; many great-grandparents, especially Carl Collins; and her Aunt Bobbie Jo Collins.
A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Ludington. A funeral will be held at 3 p.m., also at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions in Brooklyn's name may be directed to the family to assist with medical expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington; www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019