1/1
Bruce Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce A. Nelson, 94, of Ludington, died Nov. 29. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen, brothers John and Richard, and sisters Vivian and Goldie and is survived by daughter Kristi and son Bruce (Jennifer).
Son of Swedish immigrant parents Nels and Tea (Johansson) Nelson, Bruce was born in Kane, Pennsylvania, on May 28, 1926. His family later settled in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago's north side where he and his siblings attended Sullivan High School. World War II found Bruce enlisting for service in the U.S. Navy. After boot camp at Great Lakes, he received orders to train as an aviation electrician at Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, Florida. There he learned the skills that would provide a lifetime of opportunity. After training, he shipped out to San Diego, California, and ultimately served on aircraft carrier USS Intrepid in the Pacific theater. The end of hostilities brought an honorable discharge, and Bruce returned to Chicago for employment with contractor Hultgren Electric.
He married Helen Chapman, also of Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, on June 10, 1950. Opportunity in the form of a career as the fledgling Village of Arlington Heights' chief electrical inspector resulted in a move from Chicago to the growing suburb in 1956. Bruce served in that capacity until retirement in 1986. His lifetime love for Lake Michigan, dating to his childhood days spent at the beach in Chicago, resulted in relocation to Ludington in 1987, where he and Helen then became members of Emanuel Lutheran Church.
Bruce's strong interest in music resulted in a large collection of recordings, most of the classical genre. In retirement, he and Helen spent considerable time attending concerts and supporting community bands and orchestras. The two also volunteered countless hours in support of their favorite organizations. Bruce served many years as a director with the Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association, and for a term as its chairman. He was also active in the Big Sable Point Lighthouse Keepers Association where he and Helen organized and led a number of tours. As mobility became more of a challenge, they settled for a coordinating capacity. The Friends of the Ludington Public Library benefitted from Bruce's efforts where he and his wife orchestrated annual used book sales which raised thousands of dollars that were used to improve the library for generations to come. Finally, the pair spent considerable time volunteering at the White Pine Village settlement in Ludington.
In 2017, Bruce became a resident of Oakview Medical Care facility where he and Helen participated in many events and entertained the staff with their outgoing personalities. He will be remembered as an outgoing friend to all.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Bruce at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved