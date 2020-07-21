1/
Burma Jean Gowen
1942 - 2020
Burma Jean Gowen, 78, of Scottville, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Mercy Health Mercy Campus in Muskegon. She was born Feb. 25, 1942, in Bear Lake, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Padgett) Leatherman.

Burma was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed being outdoors, working in her flower beds, solving word search puzzles and going to an occasional yard sale or two.

Burma is survived by three sons, David (Brenda) Gowen of Hart, Danny Gowen of Ludington and Jeff (Heather) Gowen of Scottville; and three grandchildren, Gregory Gowen of New Hampshire, Kaitlyn Gowen of Saugatuck and Cameron Gowen of Manistee.

On Dec. 15, 1960, in Detroit, Burma married James "Jim" Gowen who preceded her in death in 2017. She was also preceded in death by her son, Curt Gowen.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com

Published in Ludington Daily News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
