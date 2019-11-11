|
|
Mr. Calvin L. Weesies, age 84, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Muskegon. Cal was born July 4, 1935 to Claude and Jantina (Newmyer) Weesies in Shelby. He graduated from Western Michigan Christian High School in 1953 and served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1956. Cal was a retired owner of Weesies Brothers Farms and worked on the farm for over 30 years. Cal was a member of New Era Christian Reformed Church. On October 22, 1970 he married Lois Roeters, and she preceded him in death on February 8, 2015. Survivors include his son: Alan (Amy) Weesies; his granddaughter Emma, who he adored; siblings: Char Betten, Don (June) Weesies, Ellen Johnson, Fran Weerstra, Dave (Barb) Weesies, Ken Weesies; in-laws: Joan Roeters, Jerry (Julie) Roeters; many nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 12 noon at New Era Christian Reformed Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, also at church. Interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague. Contributions in memory of Mr. Weesies may be made to New Era Christian School or the Harbor Hospice Foundation. Arrangements by The Sytsema Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 737 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442
Published in White Lake Beacon from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019