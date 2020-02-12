|
|
Calvin 'Cabby' Reames
Shelby
Calvin "Cabby" Reames, 95, of Shelby, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at home. He was born Dec. 23, 1924 in Hart to Albert and Esther (Benson) Reames.
He married Doris Mauk April 21, 1946. Cabby was a fruit farmer in Benona Township before his retirement. He was a member of Shelby Congregational United Church of Christ. Cabby was a World War II Army Air Corp veteran. He served in the European theater in the 8th Air Corp. He was a life member of Gordon Bates Post #30 of the American Legion.
Cabby enjoyed sports and followed all the Shelby Tiger teams, Detroit professional teams, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University. He wintered in Florida for 20 years so that he could golf year round.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; his daughter, Cheryl Blohm; grandchildren, Eric (Trisha) Allen, Greg (Rachel) Allen, Chad (Breanne) Blohm, Tyler (Karissa) Blohm and Madison Reames; great-grandchildren, Nathan Allen, Grace Allen, Gavin Daugherty, Callie Blohm and Kinsley Blohm.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Linda Allen; son, Brian Reames; infant brother, Carlton; brother, Duane Reames; grandson, Caleb Reames; and great-grandson, Trevor Allen.
Visitation is Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. with the memorial service to follow at noon at Shelby Congregational United Church of Christ with a luncheon to follow. Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shelby. Memorials to Gordon Bates Post #30 of the American Legion or Harbor Hospice are appreciated. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2020