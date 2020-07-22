1/1
Candice "Candee" Culler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Candice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Candice 'Candee' Culler

Candice "Candee" Culler, 69, went to be with her Lord and Savior July 11, 2020 following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Candee was a 1969 graduate of Hart High School. She later obtained her associate degree from Grand Rapids Community College. Prior to her retirement, Candee was employed as a driver assessment analyst with the State of Michigan.

Candee is survived by her daughter, Chaunnee Gilbert, of Jenison; grandchildren, Jarred Gilbert of Jenison and Morgan Gilbert of Jenison; siblings, Marlene (Victor) Routley of Hart, Donald Shellhouse Jr. of Hart, Robert (Tonya) Shellhouse of Hart and David (Julie) Shellhouse of Pentwater; many nieces, nephews and friends. Candee was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Betty.

Candee was a friend to everyone, described by many as always smiling and having a big heart. Candee's passions were Bible prophecy, spending time with family and friends and the card game Pig It Hog It. Candee will be lovingly remembered for her faith in God, intense love of family, comedic nature and quick wit.

A celebration of life service will be Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. at Jamestown Baptist Church-2473 Quincy St, Hudsonville, Mich., 49426.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Jamestown Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 20, 2020
Candee was a 2nd grandma to my son and i miss her every day.... i only want to play one more hand with her! Her deal.....
Josh Wilson
Family
July 20, 2020
I miss my "Aunt" Candee terribly and will do so forever... She was a 2nd grandma to my son and i will forever love her fot that kindness! I miss the opportunity to play cards with her simly just "one more time".....
Josh Wilson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved