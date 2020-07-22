Candice 'Candee' Culler



Candice "Candee" Culler, 69, went to be with her Lord and Savior July 11, 2020 following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.



Candee was a 1969 graduate of Hart High School. She later obtained her associate degree from Grand Rapids Community College. Prior to her retirement, Candee was employed as a driver assessment analyst with the State of Michigan.



Candee is survived by her daughter, Chaunnee Gilbert, of Jenison; grandchildren, Jarred Gilbert of Jenison and Morgan Gilbert of Jenison; siblings, Marlene (Victor) Routley of Hart, Donald Shellhouse Jr. of Hart, Robert (Tonya) Shellhouse of Hart and David (Julie) Shellhouse of Pentwater; many nieces, nephews and friends. Candee was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Betty.



Candee was a friend to everyone, described by many as always smiling and having a big heart. Candee's passions were Bible prophecy, spending time with family and friends and the card game Pig It Hog It. Candee will be lovingly remembered for her faith in God, intense love of family, comedic nature and quick wit.



A celebration of life service will be Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. at Jamestown Baptist Church-2473 Quincy St, Hudsonville, Mich., 49426.

