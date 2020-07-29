Carey A. Wentzloff
Grand Haven
Carey A. Wentzloff, 62, of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 24, 2020. Carey was born April 22, 1958 in Grand Haven, the son of Raymond and Jennifer (Ericson) Wentzloff. He graduated from Spring Lake High School. Carey was living in the Shelby area when he met Debby Wieman Perry whom he married June 21, 1985. Debby preceded him in death Aug. 8, 2019.
Carey had worked at the Donnelly Corporation in Grand Haven before operating T.T.I. Data Services with Debby. He had been employed by Adac Automotive since 2005. Carey was a competitive sailor and an avid bowler, having bowled a 300 game. He loved traveling and Reggae music and wearing his Hawaiian "Bula Bula" shirts. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer Wentzloff, Tim (Doreen) Perry and Andrew (Ashlee) Perry; grandchildren, Michael, Thomas, Owen and Lola Perry; his brother, Steve (Tammy) Wentzloff; sister, Michelle (Jean Paul) Turgeon; sisters-in-law, Cindy Wieman and Mari (Tom) Fox and several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, Debby, he was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Carey at the pavilion at Pottawattomi Park, 15600 Comstock St., Grand Haven, Mich., 49417 Friday, July 31 from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association
. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.